Puppet Masters
Activating Plan B: Likud party member sez 'Israeli flag will be raised in independent Kurdistan'
Asma Al-Otaibi
Middle East Monitor
Wed, 23 Aug 2017 18:13 UTC
Middle East Monitor
Wed, 23 Aug 2017 18:13 UTC
when an independent Kurdistan raises the Israeli flag, the two countries will become allies in the true sense of the word.
The lawyer is also a regular writer for the newspaper Israel Hayom, and is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He called for the documenting of what he called the historical friendship between the Kurds and Israel as well as the need to promote it, Al-Jazeera has reported.
Polstein pointed out that the relationship between Israel and a Kurdish state is of great importance. He stressed that Israel has helped the Kurds for decades and will continue to promote the need for an independent Kurdish state.
As the founder of the "Face of Israel" movement, Polstein claimed that the Kurdish nationalist movement is a partner in the core values of Jewish culture. Mutual love and respect is, therefore, normal, he said.
Flagrant injustice
Depriving the Kurds of their national sovereignty is a blatant injustice, said the Likud supporter, because the Kurdish people have suffered oppression under many regimes in the region. The repression of Kurdish national and cultural identity has not succeeded in wiping either out, he suggested. Kurdistan, predicted Polstein, will become an important player on the Middle East stage, which he believes will be a positive development for Israel.
He concluded by saying that it is important for Israel to maintain its relationship with the Kurdish state, which is growing under its supervision, and exploit this friendship between Israel and the Kurds in the Zionists state's favour.
Israel's former Education Minister Gideon Saar has also called on decision-makers in Tel Aviv to support the establishment of a state for the Kurds, in light of what he called the collapse of the old Middle East, which was based on the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement. Saar pointed out that the Kurds are a nation of thirty to fifty million people, and if their state is established, it will be a strategic ally of Israel in the long run.
He explained that the relationship between Israel and the Kurds dates back many years since the theory announced by the first Israeli Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, which he called the "alliance of parties", when unprecedented relations between the two sides were established.
The lawyer is also a regular writer for the newspaper Israel Hayom, and is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He called for the documenting of what he called the historical friendship between the Kurds and Israel as well as the need to promote it, Al-Jazeera has reported.
Polstein pointed out that the relationship between Israel and a Kurdish state is of great importance. He stressed that Israel has helped the Kurds for decades and will continue to promote the need for an independent Kurdish state.
As the founder of the "Face of Israel" movement, Polstein claimed that the Kurdish nationalist movement is a partner in the core values of Jewish culture. Mutual love and respect is, therefore, normal, he said.
Flagrant injustice
Depriving the Kurds of their national sovereignty is a blatant injustice, said the Likud supporter, because the Kurdish people have suffered oppression under many regimes in the region. The repression of Kurdish national and cultural identity has not succeeded in wiping either out, he suggested. Kurdistan, predicted Polstein, will become an important player on the Middle East stage, which he believes will be a positive development for Israel.
He concluded by saying that it is important for Israel to maintain its relationship with the Kurdish state, which is growing under its supervision, and exploit this friendship between Israel and the Kurds in the Zionists state's favour.
Israel's former Education Minister Gideon Saar has also called on decision-makers in Tel Aviv to support the establishment of a state for the Kurds, in light of what he called the collapse of the old Middle East, which was based on the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement. Saar pointed out that the Kurds are a nation of thirty to fifty million people, and if their state is established, it will be a strategic ally of Israel in the long run.
He explained that the relationship between Israel and the Kurds dates back many years since the theory announced by the first Israeli Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, which he called the "alliance of parties", when unprecedented relations between the two sides were established.
Comment: Plan A was Assad's removal. That failed, so Plan B is the creation of a Kurdistan out of Syria and Iraq (then eventually Turkey and Iran).
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Activating Plan B: Likud party member sez 'Israeli flag will be raised in independent Kurdistan'A prominent figure within Israel's far-right Likud Party, Ariel Polstein, has said that the Kurds will never forget how the Zionist state has supported them, with the result that when an...