when an independent Kurdistan raises the Israeli flag, the two countries will become allies in the true sense of the word

Flagrant injustice

the Kurdish state

is growing under its supervision

The lawyer is also a regular writer for the newspaper Israel Hayom, and is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He called for the documenting of what he called the historical friendship between the Kurds and Israel as well as the need to promote it, Al-Jazeera has reported.Polstein pointed out that the relationship between Israel and a Kurdish state is of great importance.As the founder of the "Face of Israel" movement,. Mutual love and respect is, therefore, normal, he said.Depriving the Kurds of their national sovereignty is a blatant injustice, said the Likud supporter, because the Kurdish people have suffered oppression under many regimes in the region. The repression of Kurdish national and cultural identity has not succeeded in wiping either out, he suggested.He concluded by saying that it is important for Israel to maintain its relationship with, which, andIsrael's former Education Minister Gideon Saar has also called on decision-makers in Tel Aviv to support the establishment of a state for the Kurds, in light of what he called the collapse of the old Middle East, which was based on the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement. Saar pointed out that the Kurds are a nation of thirty to fifty million people, and if their state is established, it will be a strategic ally of Israel in the long run.He explained that the relationship between Israel and the Kurds dates back many years since the theory announced by the first Israeli Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, which he called the "alliance of parties", when unprecedented relations between the two sides were established.