Syrian Air Force and artillery units carried out series of intense strikes against ISIS positions in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez Zour on Wednesday.According to the field reports, several ISIS gatherings were destroyed in the surrounding areas of Liwa'a Al Tamim, Al Panorama, the villages of Al Masrab, Al Kharita, Al Shmaitiyeh, Ein Buo, Jumma, Ayyash and Al Baghiliyeh, and in the neighborhoods of Al Oummal and Al Orfi in Deir Ez Zour city, killing scores of the terrorists and destroying their machine-gun-equipped vehicles.In the neighborhood of Al Orfi, army units destroyed a 30m long and 4m deep tunnel, which was used by ISIS terrorists in Deir Ez Zour.Later, Syrian and Russian Air Force carried out more strikes, targeting ISIS hideouts and movements in the surrounding areas of Liwa'a Al Tamim, Ayyash warehouses, the local salt mine, the village of Sabkha, killing a large number of the terrorists.The army units also clashed with ISIS terrorists in the cemeteries, the surrounding areas of Deir Ez Zour Airport, and in the village of Al Baghiliyeh, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in terms of personnel and equipment.