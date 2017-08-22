Earth Changes
Update: 24 million affected by floods in Nepal, Bangladesh and India; over 750 dead
Arab News
Tue, 22 Aug 2017 18:43 UTC
Authorities in Bangladesh, India and Nepal have put the death toll at more than 750 since August 10, when a series of deluges began spreading with the annual monsoon season.
"The situation is going from bad to worse," Red Cross under secretary-general Jagan Chapagain said in a statement, confirming the death toll given by regional authorities.
"Almost one third of Nepal has been flooded. One third of Bangladesh is flooded," he told reporters.
"This is the worst flooding that parts of South Asia have seen in decades."
Flood waters in the three countries have left hundreds of people stranded and entire communities cut off from road access, according to the Red Cross.
Many villages are now only accessible by boat and "are running out of food" with clean water also in short supply, the organization added.
"The number of people affected is rising by the hour as waters rush south," Chapagain said.
He added the devastating flooding has been triggered in part by the monsoons but is "also a result of the lack of proper water management," in all three countries.
Chapagain said a similar global appeal to help Bangladesh deal with the disaster could be launched soon, while India is seen as having the resources needed to respond without foreign help.
The heavy rain has also taken a toll on wildlife, with rescue teams pulling stranded animals from raging waters in India's Kaziranga National Park, including rare one-horned rhinos and other endangered species.
Source: AFP
Quote of the Day
"Neither brutality, nor cruelty nor torture will ever bring me to ask for mercy, for I prefer to die with my head unbowed."
The first, and last, democratically-elected leader of the Congo, before he was beaten to death by CIA agents just 6 months later, in January 1961
Recent Comments
Murder... how stupid is this police officer? Can he not see the man can't get on his stomach whilst continuously bring electrocuted! This is...
What about the pile of empirical studies (not based on flimsy statistical inference like this one) show marijuana to lower blood pressure? The...
Sounds like quite the character...
In this wacky-clown-world the far-right have become anti-empire and the far left are the defendants of interventionism and war.
...and the poppies too...it's narcotics once again. :(
