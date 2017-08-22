© STR/AFP/Getty Images



© Aftab Alam Siddiqui



More than 24 million people have been affected by some of the worst flooding to hit South Asia in decades, with large areas of land submerged in water, the Red Cross Tuesday.Authorities in Bangladesh, India and Nepal have put the death toll at more than 750 since August 10, when a series of deluges began spreading with the annual monsoon season.Red Cross under secretary-general Jagan Chapagain said in a statement, confirming the death toll given by regional authorities.Flood waters in the three countries have left hundreds of people stranded and entire communities cut off from road access, according to the Red Cross."The number of people affected is rising by the hour as waters rush south," Chapagain said.He added the devastating flooding has been triggered in part by the monsoons but is "also a result of the lack of proper water management," in all three countries.The organization has launched a 3.5 million Swiss francs ($3.6 million, 3.1 million euros) international appeal to help authorities in Nepal.Chapagain said a similar global appeal to help Bangladesh deal with the disaster could be launched soon, while India is seen as having the resources needed to respond without foreign help.The heavy rain has also taken a toll on wildlife, with rescue teams pulling stranded animals from raging waters in India's Kaziranga National Park, including rare one-horned rhinos and other endangered species.Source: AFP