The Fancy Bears hack group said on Tuesday the doping tests of 200 football players turned out to be positive in 2016. The group said that the publication is aimed at proving that officials lied saying that football was free of doping.

"You can have a look at WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] documents revealing that more than 150 players were caught doping in 2015. The next year this number increased up to 200 athletes," Fancy Bears said on its website after publishing a fresh WADA leak on doping in football.

"Football players and officials unanimously affirm that this kind of sport is free of doping. Our team perceived these numerous claims as a challenge and now we will prove they are lying," the hackers added.

The list reportedly includes Argentinian footballers Diego Milito, Carlos Tevez, Gabriel Heinze, Slovakian Martin Jakubko, Germany's Mario Gomez and Dennis Aogo, Italian Mauro Camoranesi, Dutchman Dirk Kuyt and several other players from Greece, Algeria, the US.

Last year, Fancy Bears hacked a number of confidential WADA documents proving that a number of prominent athletes such as tennis players Rafael Nadal, Venus and Serena Williams, as well as artistic gymnast Simone Biles, used banned drugs under the Therapeutic Use Exemptions program.