Another whale has died in the waters of Southern Belize. TIDE, Toledo Institute for Development and Environment reports that on Friday the massive 30 foot whale was sighted south of Punta Gorda in the vicinity of Orange Point. They say that the baleen whale was beached and local fishers were trying to dislodge it from shallow water. One of the fishers told TIDE that he saw the whale making an effort to swim out to the deep for at least three hours, but it kept circling back to shore. They note also that blood was coming from the whale's blowhole and one of its fins seemed injured.

It died at about 5pm. Samples were taken to determine the cause of death.

It is the second whale to have died in southern waters in a year: the first was a humpback that died near Barranco.