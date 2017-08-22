© YouTube/Meteors (screen capture)
This fireball was recorded on the night of 21 August 2017 at 2:41 local time (0:41 universal time). The fireball began over Morocco at a height of about 107 km and ended at an altitude of around 71 km above the Mediterranean Sea. It was recorded in the framework of the SMART Project from the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería, Spain), Sierra Nevada (Granada, Spain), La Sagra (Granada, Spain), Sevilla and Huelva.