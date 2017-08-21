Puppet Masters
Russian jets conduct over 2,500 strikes in Syria in August while ISIS fleas to Deir ez-Zor
Sputnik
Mon, 21 Aug 2017 20:57 UTC
Earlier in the day, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a large Daesh terrorist group convoy that had been heading towards Syrian Deir ez-Zor.
"In August, 990 sorties were flown by the Russian Aerospace Forces, 2,518 airstrikes performed on command posts, positions, warehouses, supply terminals and militant camps," Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, said.
Up to 800 terrorists were killed, and 106 vehicles with mounted machines guns were destroyed alongside 40 armored vehicles this month, he added.
"Over the past five days, Russian aircraft made 316 sorties and made 819 strikes," Rudskoy said.
The Russian Air Force has significantly intensified its operations against IS in August, upping the number of sorties to 60-70 per day as the push for Deir ez-Zor gains momentum.
"During the past five days, Russian planes made 316 sorties and carried out 819 strikes," Rudskoy said. "All in all, in August, Russian Aerospace forces aviation made 990 sorties, [and] 2,518 airstrikes have been carried out on command posts, positions, stockpiles, transshipment bases and camps. Forty armored vehicles, 106 gun trucks and up to 800 terrorists have been destroyed," Rudskoy said.
Meanwhile, the Syrian government forces were advancing at a rate of 30-40 kmh (18.64-24.85 mph) per day, he stated.
Recently, the Syrian government troops liberated the town of As-Sukhnah in the Syrian province of Homs, which was considered to be the "key to Deir ez-Zor" currently besieged by the terrorist group.
Islamic State terrorists are gathering their remaining forces in Deir ez-Zor to prepare for a decisive battle as the Syrian Army, supported by the Russian Air Force, pushes to retake the besieged city, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Syrian government forces supported by Russian Aerospace forces are swiftly pushing from three directions towards Deir ez-Zor at the moment. The foothold around the city is the last stronghold of terrorists on Syrian soil," General Sergey Rudskoy, spokesman for the Russian General Staff, said on Monday during a press briefing in Moscow.
Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists are trying to gather more forces in the Deir ez-Zor province ahead of the final push of the Syrian Army and its allies, Rudskoy added.
"The remaining [terrorist] forces are heading there. According to our data, militants from Mosul [in Iraq] moved there and the most battle-ready units from Raqqa," Rudskoy stated.
He added that despite the withdrawal of the majority of IS terrorists from Raqqa, the "so-called Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the US and allies" were still unable to capture it after a three-month siege.
On August 12, Syrian paratroopers were deployed behind Daesh's positions in 20 km from the battlefront; the operation resulted in the liberation of the town of al-Hadar located on the border between Raqqa and Homs provinces. The development paves the way for the operation to free besieged Deir ez-Zor.
