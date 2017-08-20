Society's Child
Total of 6 officers shot in Florida and Pennsylvania [Updates]
RT
Sun, 20 Aug 2017 16:18 UTC
Dozens of police are sweeping the area after the two Kissimmee police officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress streets. One of them succumbed to his injuries, while the 2nd remains in grave condition, authorities told local media.
Officers Howard and Baxter were shot when they responded to a call, the Kissimmee police chief told reporters, adding, "Looks as though it may have been an ambush."
No further details were immediately available around the circumstances of the fatal shooting.
Two suspects in the shooting were arrested but a third one might be on the run, a police source told WFTV.
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs confirmed the two Kissimmee officers had died, offering condolences to their families and friends.
Comment: A suspect has been arrested in the Kissimmee shooting:
The officers were checking three people when a fourth suspect opened fire.Meanwhile in Jacksonville, Fla. and Fairchance, PA more officers have been shot:
While the authorities initially believed all four were suspects in the shooting, the arrested man was actually the only suspect, AP reports, citing O'Dell.
Police identified that suspect as Everett Glenn Miller, a 46-year-old African-American male.
Miller had posted violent anti-police comments on social media but it was not reported to authorities, according to O'Dell.
"We've got to come together as a nation and get our community involved," Police Chief O'Dell said at a news briefing on Saturday, commenting on the nationwide surge in violence against law enforcement.
US President Donald Trump responded to the Kissimmee shooting, tweeting: "My thoughts and prayers are with the KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!"
In the northern Florida city of Jacksonville, two police officers were shot and wounded while responding to reports of a gunman in an apartment, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
According to the sheriff's office, officers were responding to an attempted suicide call where there were "three additional victims inside the house that had retreated to a back bedroom for their safety. While the officers were en route, the suspect armed himself with a high-powered rifle."
The suspect opened fire through the door, injuring two officers, but was killed as they returned fire. "He engaged the officers before they made entry into the house," police said.
One officer was said to be in critical condition, while another was stable. Jacksonville police did not elaborate on details, announcing further updates later in the day.
During the same night on Friday, two Pennsylvania state troopers were also shot in the city of Fairchance. Both officers were said to be in stable condition and were expected to survive, while the suspect was killed.
"Two state troopers [were] shot and [the] suspect is deceased," Pennsylvania State Police spokeswoman Melinda Bondarenka told ABC News. "We are not releasing any more details at this time."
"I can confirm that one state police trooper was brought to Uniontown Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in a shooting incident in Fairchance this evening. The injuries suffered by this officer are not life threatening," Josh Krysak, a spokesman at Uniontown Hospital, told the broadcaster.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Total of 6 officers shot in Florida and Pennsylvania [Updates]A massive manhunt is underway in the city of Kissimmee, Florida, after two police officers were shot Friday night. Two suspects have been arrested so far, but a third is believed to be on the run....