© CBS Miami / YouTube

A massive manhunt is underway in the city of Kissimmee, Florida, after two police officers were shot Friday night.Dozens of police are sweeping the area after the two Kissimmee police officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress streets. One of them succumbed to his injuries, while the 2nd remains in grave condition, authorities told local media.No further details were immediately available around the circumstances of the fatal shooting.Two suspects in the shooting were arrested but a third one might be on the run, a police source told WFTV.Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs confirmed the two Kissimmee officers had died, offering condolences to their families and friends.