One-third of the country submerged

More floods feared

With more areas in 27 northern and central districts or one-third of the country inundated by floodwaters, the authorities now say an estimated five million people are affected.Naznin Shamima, an official at the DDM control room, said 133 Upazilas and 43 municipalities of 27 districts have so far been flooded.The number of affected families is over 1.1 million, she added.Swathes of Kurhigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Rangamati, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Bogra, Sirajganj, Khagrhachharhi, Dinajpur, Jamalpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Mymensingh, Brahmanbarhia, Rajbarhi, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Jessore, Moulvibazar, Faridpur, Tangail, Manikganj and Madaripur districts have gone under water.The authorities have closed more than 3,000 educational institutions in Kurhigram, Lalmonirhat, Netrakona, Bogra, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Rajbari, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Jessore, and Tangail.Floodwaters in some areas in Kurigram have started receding, according to reports.The disaster management department says cash of around Tk 60 million, about 16 tonnes of rice and 36,500 packets of dry food have been distributed among the flood-affected people.After visiting Dinajpur and Thakurgaon on Friday, the department's Director General Md Reaz Ahmed said Tk 70 million cash and 19.5 tonnes of rice have been allotted for the flood-hit people so far.Reaz Ahmed told bdnews24.com that around one-third of the country has been flooded.He said the situation was improving as the water in northern districts is decreasing. He expected the situation in the central districts to also improve in four to five days.He claimed the situation this year is not as devastating as it was in 1988 and 1998.In the floods of 1988, around 64 percent of the country went under water while the 1998 flood submerged 68 percent, he said.The floods in those years lasted more than two months each, causing more devastation than this year, he said.Districts like Dinajpur have experienced flooding for the first time this year," he said.The disaster management department chief said though the current situation 'is improving',"Rain may start in the upstream on Aug 24 or 25. The country may also experience rain," he said."That's why floods may hit the country again before the Eid-ul-Azha. The sufferings will increase in that case," he added.At least 13 districts were struck by floods in the second half of July.