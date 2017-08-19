It started out as a regular Thursday kayak trip for Alan Campbell and Debbie Leach.On Aug. 10, Campbell and Leach along with two other kayakers left from Telegraph Cove and headed towards Chatham and Discovery Islands."We were grouping up when the attack occurred" explained Campbell."I felt this thing hit the back of my deck," explained Campbell.The animal managed to climb abroad by propping itself onto the back of his kayak with both flippers."I took a paddle stroke and I guess I clipped him," said Campbell. "[Its tooth] went right through the paddle and punctured it."Within seconds, the seal jumps off the boat and swims away.The attack has left the seasoned kayakers, who have paddled in the area for decades, baffled by the seemingly random incident.Campbell has been prescribed antibiotics for the wound.Both are thankful the situation wasn't much worse."I don't know what would have happened if any of us had been pulled into the water," said Leach.