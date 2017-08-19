Earth Changes
Harbour seal climbs aboard kayak, attacks paddler near Chatham Island, British Columbia
Chek
Sat, 19 Aug 2017 13:19 UTC
On Aug. 10, Campbell and Leach along with two other kayakers left from Telegraph Cove and headed towards Chatham and Discovery Islands.
"We were grouping up when the attack occurred" explained Campbell.
The excursion turned into a frightening experience when Leach noticed a large harbour seal charging at their kayaks.
"I didn't really think anything of it at first," said Leach.
"Usually the seals are shy and just swim away, but then it grabbed my rudder and pulled my foot pedal right out of the socket."
The seal tried to mount two of the kayaks without much success until it reached Campbell.
"I felt this thing hit the back of my deck," explained Campbell. "It came at me with its mouth wide open."
The animal managed to climb abroad by propping itself onto the back of his kayak with both flippers.
"I took a paddle stroke and I guess I clipped him," said Campbell. "[Its tooth] went right through the paddle and punctured it."
Campbell says the seal then lunged towards him, ripping his wet suit with his teeth and scratching his shoulder.
Within seconds, the seal jumps off the boat and swims away.
The attack has left the seasoned kayakers, who have paddled in the area for decades, baffled by the seemingly random incident.
"We didn't see any seal families on the rocks where we were," explained Leach. "It just seemed like a rogue seal attack."
Campbell has been prescribed antibiotics for the wound.
Both are thankful the situation wasn't much worse.
"I don't know what would have happened if any of us had been pulled into the water," said Leach. "This seal was angry."
Comment: See also this recent report of another attack by the same species: Seal bites man in Friday Harbor, Washington
Reader Comments
Recent Comments
Mercenários contratados por EUA/Israel/Saudita não tem para onde correr... passar o rodo e não fazer prisioneiros... vão pensar duas vezes antes...
Todos os adjetivos pejorativos referentes a esta mundana, subserviente aos interesses do Depto. de Estado norte-americano são próprios e...
I was referring to planets, not galaxies. In any aspect of how many there are.., its a lot. NASA does estimate at least 100 billion planets within...
If youre a stargazer you definitely want to move there. Anybody ever see a night shot from orbit? The country goes black at night.
Imran Awan indicted on 4 counts - 17/08/2017 ... [Link] Irrelevant to this thread or DNC manipulating MSM?
