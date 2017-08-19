Ten persons are now being treated at the St Ann's Bay Hospital after they were stuck by lightning at the Mystic Mountain tourist attraction in St Ann yesterday afternoon.Managing Director of the attraction, Mike Drakulich, says the incident happened about 4:30 p.m.Six of the injured were tour guides and four were tourists.According to Drakulich, the affected persons were partaking in a zip line tour when the lightning stuck.Showers, brought about by a weather system affecting Jamaica over the past few days, had been affecting Ocho Rios prior to the incident.