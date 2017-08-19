© EMSC

Two earthquakes with magnitudes of over 4 shook the Gökova Bay off Turkey's Aegean coast on Aug. 18, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has stated.The first earthquake with a 4.2-magnitude hit the Gökova Bay at 3.47 p.m. at a depth of 7 kilometers, according to AFAD.It was followed by another 4.5-magnitude quake at 5.10 p.m. in the same region, at the depth of 16.7 kilometers.At least two people, including one Turkish citizen, were killed on the Greek island of Kos by the strong earthquake. The earthquake was felt in the Aegean province of Muğla and its districts.