Recently, the Google-verse exploded in a firestorm of controversy when one of it's employees, James Demore, published a memo that cited biological differences in the makeup of men and women that influenced job choice and placement. To say that he was lambasted in the press would be an understatement. Demore was labeled as a sexist and misogynist and hastily fired from Google for 'perpetuating gender stereotypes'.But was he wrong? Not at all, according to social scientists and neuroscientists. There are differences in the brains of men and women that influence their behaviors and career choices. On this episode of the Health and Wellness Show we explored these differences, discuss how this issue sent certain members of society into a frenzy, and try to answer the question as to why stating the obvious is now considered blasphemy.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be marker training for dogs.01:44:32