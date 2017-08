© Post and Courier



Amid the solar eclipse 's hype, which will bring millions of visitors to dozens of events happening across the state this month, here's one thing you probably haven't prepared for: a supernatural encounter.Luckily, several government agencies have been ahead of the game, already highlighting on social media the possibility of paranormal activity as the sky goes dark mid-afternoon on Aug. 21.The agency tweeted a graphic Wednesday, "regarding possible paranormal activity" occurring during the solar eclipse.The "Lizard Man" was first spotted in 1988 by Christopher Davis, a then 17-year-old Lee County resident, according to previous Post and Courier reports.Davis was driving around 2 a.m. one summer morning, when he got a flat tire near Scape Ore Swamp. After he finished changing it, he claimed a "red-eyed devil" appeared about 30-yards away. Davis was able to get into his car and drive as the alleged creature jumped on the roof. He threw the thing off, but said that it was able to keep up with the car at speeds up to 40 mph.Davis's story gathered international attention and reported "Lizard Man" sightings continued up to as recently as 2015, according to a story by The State newspaper. Even two police officers said they were convinced "something is out there" after having an alleged encounter about a month after Davis's experience.What's the conclusion from all of this? It appears none of these creatures have ever caused physical harm to a person, so don't fear venturing outdoors during the eclipse. (Though you should follow these safety tips Lizard Man or no Lizard Man.)So our advice is simply, as SCEMD puts it: "if you see something, say something."