is live in:
Society's Child
Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
Post and Courier
Wed, 09 Aug 2017 21:43 UTC
Luckily, several government agencies have been ahead of the game, already highlighting on social media the possibility of paranormal activity as the sky goes dark mid-afternoon on Aug. 21.
And with the Carolinas' history of "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings, residents should be aware of the possibilities. At least the South Carolina Emergency Management Division thinks so.
The agency tweeted a graphic Wednesday, "regarding possible paranormal activity" occurring during the solar eclipse.
The "Lizard Man" was first spotted in 1988 by Christopher Davis, a then 17-year-old Lee County resident, according to previous Post and Courier reports.
Davis was driving around 2 a.m. one summer morning, when he got a flat tire near Scape Ore Swamp. After he finished changing it, he claimed a "red-eyed devil" appeared about 30-yards away. Davis was able to get into his car and drive as the alleged creature jumped on the roof. He threw the thing off, but said that it was able to keep up with the car at speeds up to 40 mph.
Davis's story gathered international attention and reported "Lizard Man" sightings continued up to as recently as 2015, according to a story by The State newspaper. Even two police officers said they were convinced "something is out there" after having an alleged encounter about a month after Davis's experience.
NASA may not be fully in the loop on South Carolina's "Lizard Man," but their Scientific Visualization Center did publish "Sunsquatch," a graphic showing exactly where one could potentially see the eclipse and "bigfoot" at the same time.
What's the conclusion from all of this? It appears none of these creatures have ever caused physical harm to a person, so don't fear venturing outdoors during the eclipse. (Though you should follow these safety tips Lizard Man or no Lizard Man.)
So our advice is simply, as SCEMD puts it: "if you see something, say something."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Chinese diplomacy forces the US and North Korea to stop the 'war of words'
- SOTT Focus: No country for old monuments
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- Mainstream media weeps over deaths of terrorist brigade White Helmets, a documented wing of al-Nusra front
- Scientists reveal alien life may be even more elusive than we thought
- Syrian probe finds chemical incident in Khan Shaykhun deliberately staged by militants
- Woman accused of molesting two children and filming sexual abuse to sell online
- Anonymous and tech companies taking down white supremacy websites in wake of Charlottesville protests
- The Arctic Sees an Early Winter - 33% Above Normal Ice Observed in Greenland
- Zakharova: US and UK should be investigated over claims they supplied chemical weapons to terrorists
- The key discoveries from NASA's Cassini Saturn mission
- Iran has every right to develop its missile program
- Keeping your head when many Americans are rapidly descending into madness
- 'Appallingly bad' F-35 fighter jets to cost British taxpayers even more as pound falls
- Best of the Web: Hyper-activists target Confederate monuments across U.S. as Baltimore calls for them to be torn down - UPDATES
- 'Mind your own business': Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei scolds US after Charlottesville events
- Mueller loses top FBI investigator in Russia probe
- Best of the Web: Van Mows Down People on Barcelona's Ramblas: 13 confirmed dead, dozens injured - UPDATES
- 'Not on negotiating table': US and South Korea to hold joint military drills despite calls to ease tensions
- Ukraine's trade with Russia rapidly increasing
- Chinese diplomacy forces the US and North Korea to stop the 'war of words'
- SOTT Focus: No country for old monuments
- Mainstream media weeps over deaths of terrorist brigade White Helmets, a documented wing of al-Nusra front
- Syrian probe finds chemical incident in Khan Shaykhun deliberately staged by militants
- Zakharova: US and UK should be investigated over claims they supplied chemical weapons to terrorists
- Iran has every right to develop its missile program
- 'Mind your own business': Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei scolds US after Charlottesville events
- Mueller loses top FBI investigator in Russia probe
- Best of the Web: Van Mows Down People on Barcelona's Ramblas: 13 confirmed dead, dozens injured - UPDATES
- 'Not on negotiating table': US and South Korea to hold joint military drills despite calls to ease tensions
- Ukraine's trade with Russia rapidly increasing
- Congressman Rohrabacher meets Assange - could be pardoned if proof provided Russia did NOT hack DNC
- N. Korea can't hit the lower 48 states, not yet an ICBM
- Macron taking over: 'Parliamentary majority isn't enough'
- Update Yemen: Hit by more airstrikes so far in 2017 than in all of 2016
- Al Qaeda publishes plan for attacking key US transportation systems
- Japan wants to use US Aegis Ashore to boost missile "defense"
- The Untouchables - CIA 'torture psychologists' avoid trial with secret settlement
- UN warns against foreign interventions in Venezuela after US threatens military action
- Pelosi demands all 'reprehensible' Confederate statues be removed from Capitol
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- Woman accused of molesting two children and filming sexual abuse to sell online
- Anonymous and tech companies taking down white supremacy websites in wake of Charlottesville protests
- 'Appallingly bad' F-35 fighter jets to cost British taxpayers even more as pound falls
- Best of the Web: Hyper-activists target Confederate monuments across U.S. as Baltimore calls for them to be torn down - UPDATES
- Bill to protect drivers who hit protesters is dead in North Carolina
- Mistaken ID: Innocent man assumed to be Charlottesville rally attendee, given hell by lib extremists
- Sanders to offer 'Medicare for all'
- How to know you're in a mass hysteria bubble
- The memorials that should be removed if the Liberal Left is serious about erasing racism
- BBC video claims white people using 'dark-skinned GIFs & emojis' amounts to "digital blackface" and cultural appropriation
- Yale University censors historic stone carving as 'hostile' artwork
- 10-year old rape victim denied abortion, gives birth in India
- How to normalize the absurd - social engineering via media 101
- ID Politics: Being in Virginia in Time
- Wife of arrested Ukrainian saboteur Gennady Limeshko removes sniper rifle image from social media
- Ignorant protesters in Atlanta vandalize 'Peace Monument' after mistaking it for a pro-Confederate symbol
- The strange and mysterious case of the 1987 Arkansas train deaths of two teenagers
- Lost the plot: Get rid of Washington and Jackson, Chicago pastor demands
- Tucker Carlson: Google should be regulated like the public utility it is to prevent it from distorting the free flow of information
- Paul Craig Roberts on Confederate protest controversy: Civil war propaganda has vanquished truth
- Discovery: Three ancient tombs in Egypt
- Archaeoacoustics: How the science of sound helps us understand ancient cultures
- New docs reveal Kissinger's 'secret deal' led to Japan allowing US nuclear weapons on Okinawa
- 106-year-old fruitcake found in historic Antarctic expedition hut - might still be good
- Stone slab uncovered in Spain with symbols no one can read
- 4500-year-old grave of Siberian noblewoman has links to Native Americans
- Evidence etched in stone: A compelling argument for lost high tech in ancient Egypt
- 72 Years Ago Today The US Carried Out The Worst Terrorist Attack In The History Of The World
- Researchers discover prehistoric Britons ate humans and carved patterns into their bones
- The dogfather: Modern domestic dogs traced back to genetic split from wolves up to 40,000 years ago
- Eclipses as omens: How ancients looked for meaning in the skies
- Mummified polar beauty: Archeologists unearth first female from Siberian necropolis
- An unholy alliance that never was: How North Korea and Israel almost became buddies
- Humans lived on Sumatra 20,000 years earlier than previously thought
- New study suggests ancient Egyptian pharaoh may have been a giant
- Persian bronze bowl found encasing skull of 1,000 year old Arctic chieftain's infant child
- Newly unearthed memo reveals CIA infiltration of the media
- Discovery of 2,500 year old honeycombs in northern Italy suggests Etruscans were expert beekeepers
- Carbon 14 dating and settled science
- Scientists reveal alien life may be even more elusive than we thought
- The key discoveries from NASA's Cassini Saturn mission
- Peanuts allergy breakthrough reported by Australian researchers
- Researchers close to developing test to detect cancer long before first symptoms arise
- Gas thermochemical fracturing: Russian scientists discover secret to producing six times more oil
- Solar eclipses and tides prove Earth's rotation is slowing down
- Science reports: Lightning is zapping fewer Americans, not more
- Seeing without eyes and the unexpected world of nonvisual photoreception
- Nearby supernova colliding into companion star observed
- Large comets more common than previously thought
- Cassini enters fiery endgame as 20 year mission reaches final phase
- Elon Musk: Artificial intelligence 'more risky' than N. Korea
- NASA will wake up New Horizons spacecraft, voyage into mysterious Third Zone
- Scientists find Earth's largest volcanic region two kilometres below Antarctic ice sheet
- Star gazers share stunning images of Perseid meteor shower (PHOTOS)
- Huge, bright storm rages on Neptune
- If you had the chance to erase your worst, most painful memories, would you do it?
- After multiple games of rock-paper-scissors, researchers determine chimps have the mentation of a 4 y.o. child
- Chinese museum breeds the world's longest stick insect
- Zeroing in: Bees are the first insects shown to understand the concept of zero
- The Arctic Sees an Early Winter - 33% Above Normal Ice Observed in Greenland
- Minke whale found dead in Blue Hill Bay, Maine
- 'It's very alarming': Another dead North Atlantic right whale discovered off Cape Cod; total now 13
- Flood kills at least 57 in Bangladesh with over 3,326,000 affected
- Rotten tomatoes: The real reasons Al Gore's new film "Truth to Power" flopped
- Death toll from floods in Nepal climbs to 120 with about 6 million people affected
- Dead minke whale discovered off coast of Narragansett, Rhode Island
- Ten spacecraft hit by massive solar flare, says ESA
- Assam floods: Death toll increases by 39 in third wave; 123 killed to date with over 3,345,000 affected
- Police record huge increase in dangerous dog offences in Kent, UK; from 16 in 2011 to 745 in 2016
- Millions of animals dead as floods, algae blooms and disease takes it toll around the globe
- Alligator found taking a dip in Atlantic City hotel pool
- Are the lakes of Oklahoma being terrorized by a freshwater octopus?
- 30 by 40 foot sinkhole opens in west Bakersfield, California
- Nepal floods update: Death toll touches 91
- Heavy rains kill 41 across the Indian state of Bihar
- Seal bites man in Friday Harbor, Washington
- Hunter in Namibia trampled to death by elephant he was trying to kill
- Firefighters battle wildfires across Greece
- 'Mutant piglet' with two bodies and EIGHT legs dies minutes after birth in China
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- 7yr-old girl left with horrific burns after getting henna tattoo in Egypt
- Double dipping: Four companies that own the treatments for the diseases their products cause
- Natural remedies for dry eyes
- What hippocratic oath? Florida pediatricians refuse to see unvaccinated children
- Study shows older hearts could be rejuvenated with stem cells from younger ones
- Air pollution causes spikes in stress hormones and alters our metabolism
- Big increase in opioid-related admissions and deaths in nation's ICUs
- Bubonic plague tested positive on Arizona fleas, locals warned to 'take precautions'
- UK midwives renege on campaigning for natural childbirth
- How to decrease the lectin content in your food
- A vascular surgeon explains why he ditched statins for more meat and less sugar, lowering his cholesterol in the process
- The Poison business: The Monsanto papers reveal media, science, and regulatory collusion
- Why flip-flops are not the best choice for daily footwear
- Surprise! Big Pharma is hindering treatment of the opioid addiction epidemic
- 267 contaminants found in America's tap water
- Clinical Rheumatology study: Vaccine manufacturers & FDA regulators caught hiding risks of HPV vaccines
- Lung cancer rates among non-smokers doubled in the last decade; air pollution blamed
- From prescription to addiction: Investigation shows Big Pharma bribed 68,000 doctors to push deadly opioids
- Five people dead after weight-loss balloon insertion, FDA investigates
- Follow the money! The unknown reasons doctors push vaccines
- Keeping your head when many Americans are rapidly descending into madness
- Study finds that optimism often leads people to inaction
- Human thought and water
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace: Business leaders weigh in on what makes an exceptional employee
- Even atheists view non-believers as less moral
- The sleeping brain can learn during REM sleep
- Researchers probe the biology of transgender identity - no irrefutable conclusions found yet
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- iGen life: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
- Neuroplasticity: The behavioral power to change your brain
- The most important question: What do you really want out of life?
- PTSD and trauma: When mindfulness isn't the best approach
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Witness captures video of strange object in the sky
- Mysterious people who drove off the face of the Earth never to be seen again
- BC residents puzzled by UFO bright lights that "defy physics"
- Witness in Georgia claims to have seen 'massive' metallic triangular UFO in 2008
- Argentina's plague of goblins
- Large dark being seen gliding over Elgin, Illinois
- Huge crop circle draws visitors - Farmer asking £2 donations to cover cost
- Ghosts exist... so what now?
- Are UFO abductees secretly watched?
- UFOs? mind control? abduction? "No Return" the Gerry Irwin story
- Government surveillance case: "Were motives magical, ufological or political?"
- Is the FBI still keeping a close watch on 'alien' contactees?
- The strange tale of the glowing werewolf
- 1946, Before saucers, Kareeta: UFO contact in California
- Book review: The Unseen Hand: A New Exploration of Poltergeist Phenomena
- UFOs and Disney: Behind the Magic Kingdom
- The controversy surrounding General John A. Samford's 1952 UFO "disclosure"
- North Carolina group spots a Bigfoot in the forest
- Can cats and dogs see spirits?
- When exorcists need help they call Dr. Richard Gallagher
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
Quote of the Day
It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare.
Recent Comments
I don't know if anyone has gotten together a data base of all these "attacks". Major cities throughout the world. It seems....What one could call...
The Catalan police were "warned of a possible van ramming attack a few months ago". Must have been another classified document leaked from the...
I wonder how many antifa and radical communist websites / funding platforms they erased... Also I'm highly skeptical that all 33 of these sites...
I was at work late today.. a colleague of mine is muslim. He was saying how it has been awhile since the islamic boogeyman was back in the center...
Ever since Russia entered the theatre in Syria, deep-state global elitists from the west realized they had to come up with a new "boogie man"...
Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipseAmid the solar eclipse's hype, which will bring millions of visitors to dozens of events happening across the state this month, here's one thing you probably haven't prepared for: a supernatural...