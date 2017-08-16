FBI insiders said it is unlikely leaders of the radical groups that clashed in demonstrations turned deadly in Charlottesville, VA will face prosecution.

Why?

FBI said they have already identified several federal informants who participated in the mob-like riots over the weekend in Virginia. The FBI is also now working those sources to piece together the events from Charlottesville, sources said.

But FBI agents have deemed the newly-minted investigation dicey, having to navigate separate agreements with embedded intelligence assets while trying to pinpoint responsibility for the violence.

Late Saturday, the Justice Department announced the federal probe. The investigation, spearheaded by the Richmond, VA FBI field office, was launched after an Ohio man drove his car through a crowd of demonstrators killing one woman and injuring dozens.

The FBI has Intel assets implanted in several white supremacy sects, as well as the radical ANTIFA group, according to federal law enforcement sources who spoke to True Pundit.

The FBI sources said it is unlikely an asset would be charged for stoking violence in Virginia if for instance that asset had or was providing valuable information on another domestic terrorism case.

"We wouldn't do a solid informant for this," one FBI insider said.

The word "do" here pertains to indict.

Federal law enforcement sources said that attitude would be different if the two Virginia State Police troopers who died were killed as part of the demonstrations. The troopers perished after they lost control of a State Police helicopter which was leaving Charlottesville, according to NTSB records.

One FBI insider said the Bureau is somewhat handcuffed in an investigation like this. How can you charge someone who might be linked, the FBI insider asked, when you've been paying them for months or longer?