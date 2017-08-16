Earth Changes
Millions of animals dead as floods, algae blooms and disease takes it toll around the globe
Gary Walton
The Big Wobble
Tue, 15 Aug 2017 18:37 UTC
died in fish farms in Vung Tau, Vietnam.
Nearly 90 metric tons of farm-raised fish in the southern province of Ba Ria- Vung Tau have been killed once again, leaving local residents with the heavy burden of loss and debt.
9th August 2017 - Hundreds dead Shearwater birds found washed up on Long Island beaches in New York, America.
Hundreds of great shearwaters have turned up dead on beaches on Long Island and southern New England this summer, and no one seems to know why. In addition to the birds on Block Island, birders and biologists have reported dead shearwaters on Rhode Island beaches in Tiverton and Charlestown.
A 12th North Atlantic right whale has been found dead, this time in Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries.
Dozens of sea lions washing up, 31 dead since June, in California, America.
Sea lions wash ashore in California amid return of toxic blooms
1 MILLION chickens killed due to avian flu in Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Zimbabwe and South Africa have lost over one million chickens to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), it has been learnt.
7th August 2017 - Thousands of dead fish wash up in Orange Beach, Alabama, America.
According to scientists at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, this particular fish kill looks to have been caused by a low oxygen event rather than a red tide- a name given to a large concentration of algae known to kill sea life.
housands of dead fish wash up on a beach in Dover, England.
Beach-goers looking to enjoy the sunny weather over the weekend were presented with a shocking sight - as thousands of fish seemingly beached themselves in Dover. Surprised onlookers snapped pictures and videos as a broad section of the beach was coloured white with all the stranded fish.
Mass die off of fish in a lake in California, America.
As a casualty of extreme weather conditions, dead fish began to appear on the surface of Lake Elsinore and wash up on shore Thursday, Aug. 3, city officials said.
3rd August 2017 - Thousands of dead fish found in the waters of Western Lake Estates, Texas, America.
66,500 chickens killed due to avian flu in Inner Mongolia, China.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Inner Mongolia region has culled 66,500 chickens following an outbreak of bird flu that has affected 35,000 birds, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday. The H5N1 strain of the virus was confirmed at a hen farm in Tongliao city, which has of 3 million people, and has killed 15,000 birds, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
1st August 2017 - 2 whales dead after stranding in Queensland, Australia.
Two humpback whales have died after beaching themselves on a sandbank near Fraser Island. The 10-metre and 12-metre humpbacks were found by rangers on Sheridan Flats, in the Great Sandy Strait, on Monday morning.
Thousands of cattle dead from flooding in Gujarat, India.
THARA (BANASKANTHA): Khriya one the worst flood-hit villages in Thara taluka of Banaskantha, from where bodies of 17 members of a family were pulled out of 2-3 ft of sludge early this week, is like a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. People here fear of an epidemic outbreak as hundreds of dead cattle are still lying unattended, some on the roof tops, outskirts
27th July 2017 - Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Clear Lake, California, America.
Hundreds of dead fish washed up on the shores of Clear Lake earlier this week, most likely suffocated by a shortage of oxygen in the water.
"The water was literally like pea soup" in the areas where the fish died, he said, estimating one dead fish per foot of shoreline.
