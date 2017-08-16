The numbers from the Charlottesville attack are in and one individual is dead with another 30 or so injured. Two more deaths are attributed to the event in an effort to make it bleed more so to speak, but they were killed when their helicopter crashed. I'm not sure how they link that to the protests, but, there you go.
I will do some research on the suspect and publish it a little later but right now I wanted to share with you some things I found out about Brennan Gilmore, the former State Department employee who just HAPPENED to be at the exact right place at the exact right time already filming with his camera to capture the entire event from beginning to end.
And he just HAPPENED to have the pre-approved establishment message canned and ready to go for a CNN interview on the scene. Funny, his video hadn't gone viral yet and CNN was already interviewing him? What a coincidence there, huh? Notice he says the counter-protesters were "peaceful". I guess that means Soros' ANTIFA provocateurs had been told to avoid that particular march. Also notice he equates "alt-right" with "terrorists" and "racists" with ease.
Brennan Gilmore's video is viral now. It's been hijacked by more YouTubers than you can imagine. It really was perfect. Not only did he HAPPEN to be at the right place at the right time, but he was ALREADY recording with his camera and it was focused on that car, for SOME REASON as it drove by the corner at a reasonable rate. Why he would focus on that vehicle right then and there BEFORE IT DID ANYTHING is a mystery to me. It was traveling down the street at about 25 miles and hour which is not out of place for that road. Certainly it may be for the situation, but remember, the march was not planned and or sanctioned, so the street was not blocked off, and in fact, there were two more cars in front of the Dodge Charger that were stuck in the middle of the protest on that same street. Those are the ones hit from behind by the Charger. But Brennan wasn't filming them was he? No. But he did film the Charger heading all the way down the street into the crowd of protesters... almost as if he knew it would run into them rather than simply brake and sit and wait like the other cars in front of it.
Again, not a smoking gun in and of itself, but when combined with all the other coincidences surrounding his video PLUS the fact that he was ready to go with the divide and conquer establishment version of events for CNN while people were still lying on the hot pavement, it kind of makes you wonder doesn't it?
PLUS... Brennan says it is "definitely terrorism"... no doubt about it. HAS to be "terrorism", right?
Let me take a second to explain something to you. Terrorism is an act of violence or the THREAT of violence designed to prompt a change in a country in terms of it's economic, political or social structure.
How is ramming a car into a crowd of protesters you don't like to be considered an effort by that ONE PERSON to bring about a change in this country's social structure? Are we to assume the driver thought that running over a few counter protesters would make the rest of the country step back and say "yeah, the Robert E. Lee statue is history, not racism" and let it stand?
A terrorist blows up an airport because he wants to DISRUPT commerce and travel. A terrorist runs a campaign like GLADIO because he wants to prevent a nation from slipping too far to the left. A racist might run over "goddamned hippies" because he HATES THEM. But that's NOT terrorism.
However... if the event, the mass casualty event, was PLANNED to destabilize the nation, to DIVIDE the "alt-left' and the "alt-right"... then THAT IS TERRORISM.
Moving on...
"The violence and hatred in our society is out of control. We like to think that it's better than places like Africa and Asia, but it's not," said Mr. Gilmore, who worked in Africa as a U.S. State Department foreign service officer before leaving to manage the campaign of Tom Perriello for Virginia governor earlier this year. "I'm worried." New York TimesGiven Brennan's rather suspicious positioning before the fact and his former employer (a State Department that is wholly disgusted with BOTH Trump and Tillerson for firing a number of 7th floor entrenched State Department career "soft power" activists) I thought I would look him up and see if I could find some more background on who is really is and what he did for them.
This is what I found:
Brennan M. Gilmore | Embassy of the United States Bangui, CARThe link is dead. They scrubbed it from the interwebs. But as you can probably imagine, when I saw he was linked somehow to the whole "STOP KONY 2012" psyop, I was amazed.
Prior to this, Mr. Gilmore served as the Special Assistant for Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) Issues in the Bureau of African Affairs, coordinating the development ...
Then I found some more (not an easy thing to do mind you):
State/OIG recently posted its inspection report of the US Embassy in Bangui, a 15% danger pay post, as well as a 35% COLA and 35% hardship differential pay assignment. The inspection took place in Washington, DC, between September 10 and 28, 2012, and in Bangui, the Central African Republic, between November 5 and 12, 2012.The STOP KONY 2012 psyop was all about using the Joseph Kony boogieman to justify letting Barack Obama send Special Operations troops into Africa to run around and squash any and all resistance to our new imperialism campaign. It was a fraud. A show. And Brennan was part of it.
The diplomatic mission is headed by Ambassador Laurence D. Wohlers, a career diplomat. The deputy chief of mission (DCM) is Brennan M. Gilmore. The embassy temporarily suspended operations on December 28, 2012, as a result of the security situation in the country...
The Ambassador arrived in September 2010 and the deputy chief of mission (DCM) in July 2011. They constitute a team that is particularly strong in outreach and reporting and have successfully weathered a series of management challenges. They are not as successful when it comes to leadership and morale.
The DCM has broad executive responsibilities. He supervises the reporting agenda assigned to the first-tour political/economic/consular officer. The officer meets weekly with the DCM and usually the Ambassador as well. The DCM is responsible primarily for military affairs, which include the U.S. Special Forces deployment to the eastern Central African Republic and a rotational U.S. Africa Command liaison officer position. Diplopundit archive on Brennan Gilmore
He was also part of the campaign of Tom Perriello's in Virginia to become the next governor. Perriello also has ties to the new African imperialism campaign that was waged under the watchful eyes of our first black president. Tom lost the primary two months ago in spite of the fact that he was backed by every establishment unDemocratic Party leader and even that Khan guy who was rolled out by Hillary Clinton to paint Trump as a racist way back when.
In July 2015, President Obama appointed Tom Perriello to succeed former US Senator Russell Feingold as Special Envoy to the Great Lakes Region and the Democratic Republic of Congo. As Special Envoy, Perriello was the US representative to a region including Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and Rwanda, countries working to overcome a recent legacy of civil war and genocide.And there's one more thing about the man Brennan Gilmore tried to make the next governor of Virginia... he's a centrist neoliberal linked to the CIA's USAID.
In December 2016, Perriello indicated that he would run for Governor of Virginia in the 2017 election on a platform centered around economic justice as well as resistance to the Trump Administration.[51]
Perriello is currently CEO of Win Virginia a PAC dedicated to helping Democrats win back the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.
During the 2009 legislative session, Perriello voted for the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act,[31] (he voted for TARP) the American Clean Energy and Security Act,[32] and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in March 2010.[33] During debate over the health care bill in the House, he voted for the Stupak-Pitts Amendment to the Affordable Health Care for America Act, which would have prohibited the use of federal funds to cover any part of the costs of any health plan that includes coverage of abortion (and he voted for fascist ObamaCare but didn't want abortion to be paid for under it)...Ah, so Tom worked mopping up resistance in places like Kosovo, Darfur and Afghanistan before becoming such a stalwart "progressive" huh?
Tom Perriello was selected by Secretary of State John Kerry to lead the 2015 Quadrennial Diplomacy & Development Review, a strategic planning process intended to be conducted every four years for the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)...
He has worked as a consultant to the International Center for Transitional Justice in Kosovo (2003), Darfur (2005), and Afghanistan (2007) where he worked on justice-based security strategies.[13] Perriello has also been a fellow at The Century Foundation
And what's that about The Century Foundation? Who are they you ask?
The Century Foundation is a progressive think tank headquartered in New York City with an office in Washington, D.C.[1] It was founded as a nonprofitpublic policy research institution on the belief that the prosperity and security of the United States depends on a mix of effective government, open democracy, and free marketsAh, the Global Free Market Wars, a.k.a. the Global War on Terrorism a.k.a. Overseas Contingency Operations. And Tom, and apparently our "convenient witness" Brennan Gilmore, were all over it.
Gilmore has spent a lot of time Tweeting since the event unfolded yesterday. As expected, he is quick to label it terrorism and cast blame on the "alt-right" which he equates with Nazism.
It's important to put into context Brennan Gilmore's time in CAR when they were fighting "KONY"
They weren't fighting KONY. He was there in support of the brutal military dictatorship of General François Bozizé who took over in coup from the elected president of the country, Ange-Félix Patassé
Our puppet dictator Bozize was trying to hold onto power in the face of a 2012 uprising from Séléka CPSK-CPJP-UFDR not "KONY". But of course, that would have been a harder sell to the fans of President Peace Prize so "KONY" the boogieman. In the end, Special Operations and all the propaganda we could muster did little to stem the tide of CHANGE in CAR and the start of 2013 saw folks like Brennan Gilmore and Bozize flee the country.
Gilmore has said on multiple occasions since the event yesterday that you would think hatred and violence is more widespread in "African nations" than it is right here in the states, but "you would be wrong" which is quite an amazing statement coming from a man who resided in a country that routinely killed opposition leaders and who was forced to FLEE THE COUNTRY when the people finally took it back from us.
All this being said, is it possible this man with links to Special Ops and CIA and various other black ops kinds of actors just HAPPENED to be there at that particular moment in history?
Yeah, I guess that's possible, if you're into coincidence theories I suppose.
But I'm not into such things.
Clearly the State Department has a lot of disgruntled former employees who would delight in destabilizing Trump's tenure even more than they already have. And Gilmore, like Tom, seem particularly invested in undermining the "alt-right" in the lead-up to the next round of elections.
Waaaaaay too much coincidence for me folks. Waaaaaay too much.
UPDATE: Moon of Alabama blog makes some valid comparisons between this event and those that took place in Kiev during our color revolution
(of course, those were REAL Nazis throwing fire bombs at the police as opposed to FAKE NAZIS, probably police provocateurs, whom the police didn't bother with and were given a stand-down order to stay out of the way till some good violence unfolded)
Charlottesville, Brennan Gilmore, and the STOP KONY 2012 PsyopGo back and look at the video Brennan Gilmore posted of the Charlottesville attack. Go back and look at it. Something very odd and OBVIOUS is staring us in the face and all we have to do is step...