However... if the event, the mass casualty event, was PLANNED to destabilize the nation, to DIVIDE the "alt-left' and the "alt-right"... then THAT IS TERRORISM.

"The violence and hatred in our society is out of control. We like to think that it's better than places like Africa and Asia, but it's not," said Mr. Gilmore, who worked in Africa as a U.S. State Department foreign service officer before leaving to manage the campaign of Tom Perriello for Virginia governor earlier this year. "I'm worried." New York Times

Brennan M. Gilmore | Embassy of the United States Bangui, CAR



Prior to this, Mr. Gilmore served as the Special Assistant for Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) Issues in the Bureau of African Affairs, coordinating the development ...

State/OIG recently posted its inspection report of the US Embassy in Bangui, a 15% danger pay post, as well as a 35% COLA and 35% hardship differential pay assignment. The inspection took place in Washington, DC, between September 10 and 28, 2012, and in Bangui, the Central African Republic, between November 5 and 12, 2012.



The diplomatic mission is headed by Ambassador Laurence D. Wohlers, a career diplomat. The deputy chief of mission (DCM) is Brennan M. Gilmore. The embassy temporarily suspended operations on December 28, 2012, as a result of the security situation in the country...



The Ambassador arrived in September 2010 and the deputy chief of mission (DCM) in July 2011. They constitute a team that is particularly strong in outreach and reporting and have successfully weathered a series of management challenges. They are not as successful when it comes to leadership and morale.



The DCM has broad executive responsibilities. He supervises the reporting agenda assigned to the first-tour political/economic/consular officer. The officer meets weekly with the DCM and usually the Ambassador as well. The DCM is responsible primarily for military affairs, which include the U.S. Special Forces deployment to the eastern Central African Republic and a rotational U.S. Africa Command liaison officer position. Diplopundit archive on Brennan Gilmore

In July 2015, President Obama appointed Tom Perriello to succeed former US Senator Russell Feingold as Special Envoy to the Great Lakes Region and the Democratic Republic of Congo. As Special Envoy, Perriello was the US representative to a region including Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and Rwanda, countries working to overcome a recent legacy of civil war and genocide.



In December 2016, Perriello indicated that he would run for Governor of Virginia in the 2017 election on a platform centered around economic justice as well as resistance to the Trump Administration.[51]



Perriello is currently CEO of Win Virginia a PAC dedicated to helping Democrats win back the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.

The Century Foundation is a progressive think tank headquartered in New York City with an office in Washington, D.C.[1] It was founded as a nonprofitpublic policy research institution on the belief that the prosperity and security of the United States depends on a mix of effective government, open democracy, and free markets

Go back and look at the video Brennan Gilmore posted of the Charlottesville attack. Go back and look at it. Something very odd and OBVIOUS is staring us in the face and all we have to do is step back and take a breath and see what's right there for us to see.The numbers from the Charlottesville attack are in and one individual is dead with another 30 or so injured. Two more deaths are attributed to the event in an effort to make it bleed more so to speak, but they were killed when their helicopter crashed. I'm not sure how they link that to the protests, but, there you go.I will do some research on the suspect and publish it a little later but right now I wanted to share with you some things I found out about Brennan Gilmore, theBrennan Gilmore's video is viral now. It's been hijacked by more YouTubers than you can imagine. It really was perfect. Not only did he HAPPEN to be at the right place at the right time, but he was ALREADY recording with his camera and it was focused on that car, for SOME REASON as it drove by the corner at a reasonable rate. Why he would focus on that vehicle right then and there BEFORE IT DID ANYTHING is a mystery to me. It was traveling down the street at about 25 miles and hour which is not out of place for that road. Certainly it may be for the situation, but remember, the march was not planned and or sanctioned, so the street was not blocked off, and in fact, there were two more cars in front of the Dodge Charger that were stuck in the middle of the protest on that same street. Those are the ones hit from behind by the Charger. But Brennan wasn't filming them was he? No. But he did film the Charger heading all the way down the street into the crowd of protesters... almost as if he knew it would run into them rather than simply brake and sit and wait like the other cars in front of it.PLUS... Brennan says it is "definitely terrorism"... no doubt about it. HAS to be "terrorism", right?Let me take a second to explain something to you. Terrorism is an act of violence or the THREAT of violence designed to prompt a change in a country in terms of it's economic, political or social structure.How is ramming a car into a crowd of protesters you don't like to be considered an effort by that ONE PERSON to bring about a change in this country's social structure? Are we to assume the driver thought that running over a few counter protesters would make the rest of the country step back and say "yeah, the Robert E. Lee statue is history, not racism" and let it stand?A terrorist blows up an airport because he wants to DISRUPT commerce and travel. A terrorist runs a campaign like GLADIO because he wants to prevent a nation from slipping too far to the left. A racist might run over "goddamned hippies" because he HATES THEM. But that's NOT terrorism.Moving on...Given Brennan's rather suspicious positioning before the fact and his former employer (a State Department that is wholly disgusted with BOTH Trump and Tillerson for firing a number of 7th floor entrenched State Department career "soft power" activists) I thought I would look him up and see if I could find some more background on who is really is and what he did for them.This is what I found:The link is dead. They scrubbed it from the interwebs. But as you can probably imagine, when I saw he was linked somehow to the whole "STOP KONY 2012" psyop, I was amazed.Then I found some more (not an easy thing to do mind you):He was also part of the campaign of Tom Perriello's in Virginia to become the next governor. Perriello also has ties to the new African imperialism campaign that was waged under the watchful eyes of our first black president. Tom lost the primary two months ago in spite of the fact that he was backed by every establishment unDemocratic Party leader and even that Khan guy who was rolled out by Hillary Clinton to paint Trump as a racist way back when.Ah, so Tom worked mopping up resistance in places like Kosovo, Darfur and Afghanistan before becoming such a stalwart "progressive" huh?And what's that about The Century Foundation? Who are they you ask?Gilmore has spent a lot of time Tweeting since the event unfolded yesterday. As expected, he is quick to label it terrorism and cast blame on the "alt-right" which he equates with Nazism It's important to put into context Brennan Gilmore's time in CAR when they were fighting "KONY"Our puppet dictator Bozize was trying to hold onto power in the face of a 2012 uprising from Séléka CPSK-CPJP-UFDR not "KONY". But of course, that would have been a harder sell to the fans of President Peace Prize so "KONY" the boogieman. In the end, Special Operations and all the propaganda we could muster did little to stem the tide of CHANGE in CAR and the start of 2013 saw folks like Brennan Gilmore and Bozize flee the country.Gilmore has said on multiple occasions since the event yesterday that you would think hatred and violence is more widespread in "African nations" than it is right here in the states, but "you would be wrong" which is quite an amazing statement coming from a man who resided in a country that routinely killed opposition leaders and who was forced to FLEE THE COUNTRY when the people finally took it back from us.But I'm not into such things.Clearly the State Department has a lot of disgruntled former employees who would delight in destabilizing Trump's tenure even more than they already have. And Gilmore, like Tom, seem particularly invested in undermining the "alt-right" in the lead-up to the next round of elections.Waaaaaay too much coincidence for me folks. Waaaaaay too much.(of course, those were REAL Nazis throwing fire bombs at the police as opposed to FAKE NAZIS, probably police provocateurs, whom the police didn't bother with and were given a stand-down order to stay out of the way till some good violence unfolded)