© Stefan Wermuth / Reuters



Companies operating in Belgium sent more than €221 billion to countries local authorities regard as tax havens, according to Belgian daily Le Soir.Belgium's gross domestic product was €466 billion last year.Brussels blacklisted tax havens in 31 countries, including Monaco, the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. Singapore, Panama and Hong Kong are not on the blacklist, while Luxembourg was temporarily excluded.If a Belgian company pays over €100,000 into bank accounts or to persons domiciled in the blacklisted countries, it must declare these payments.Last year, 853 companies reported they made payments to the blacklist countries totaling €221 billion, an average of €260 million per company.However, this could be linked to the exclusion of Luxembourg, which adopted several laws based on the taxation policy. Luxembourg gets an average of €60 billion annually from Belgium, but since 2016 Belgian businesses are no longer forced to report their dealings with its neighbor.