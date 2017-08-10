© Neil Hall / Reuters

Three people have been injured in London after a "chemical substance" was delivered to a Borough Market restaurant in an envelope.The unidentified substance, believed to have been corrosive, was sent to Feng Sushi restaurant on Stoney Street - one of the locations targeted by the London Bridge terrorists in June.The restaurant has been evacuated as a precaution and cordoned off by police.London Fire Brigade said firefighters using protective equipment were inside the building after they were called to assist police with a "chemical incident" shortly before 2pm local time.Police said no arrests had been made and enquiries continued.