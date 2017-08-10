Secret History
Mummified polar beauty: Archeologists unearth first female from Siberian necropolis
Anna Liesowska
Ancient Origins
Fri, 04 Aug 2017 23:03 UTC
Ancient Origins
Fri, 04 Aug 2017 23:03 UTC
She has long eyelashes, a full head of hair - and impressive teeth.
This haunting 12th century woman is a member of an unknown hunting and fishing civilization that held sway in the far north of Siberia - with surprising links to Persia.
Accidentally mummified and probably aged around 35, her delicate features are visible, the green tinge on her face being the traces of the pieces of a copper kettle that helped preserve her in her permafrost grave.
Bronze temple rings were found close to her skull, wrapped inside animal skin - possibly reindeer - and birch bark that cocooned her.
She was around 155 centimeters tall - 5ft 1 inch.
A baby - almost certainly a girl and too young to have teeth - also unearthed during this summer's dig at Zeleny Yar archaeological site near Salekhard is not believed to be related to the woman, the rest of whose body is not well preserved.
Archaeologist Alexander Gusev, from Russia's Arctic Research Centre, confirmed that the copper-clad mummy was the first find of an adult woman in this ancient burial site.
'There are some badly preserved bones, which do not allow us to determine the gender, but we clearly see from the face that she was a woman,' he said.
'This radically changes our concept about this graveyard.
'Previously we thought that there were only adult men and children, but now we have a woman.
'It's amazing.'
There were also graves of children of both genders.
A raft of tests - including DNA - will be carried out by the joint team of Russian and South Korean scientists investigating these archaeological remains.
See also: Perfectly preserved mummies cocooned in copper, fabric and birch bark unearthed in Russia's far north
