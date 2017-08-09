© Wikimedia Commons
Relief fragment of Pharaoh Sa-Nakht from The British Museum.
A new study suggests that the remains of an ancient Egyptian, believed to be the Third Dynasty pharaoh Sa-Nakht, could belong to the first and oldest known human giant. Experts are now wondering: are giants more than just myth after all?

Did Giants Ever Exist?

In the search for proof that giants existed, people have traditionally exaggerated with unfounded stories and tales. Nevertheless, the controversial discoveries of skeletons measuring 7 feet to more than 9 feet tall, along with other artifacts, have suggested to some that truth inspired these legends.

Interestingly, American president Abraham Lincoln once stated, inspired by viewing Niagara Falls: "The eyes of that species of extinct giants, whose bones fill the mounds of America, have gazed on Niagara, as ours do now. Contemporary with the whole race of men, and older than the first man, Niagara is strong, and fresh today as 10,000 years ago." Apparently, Lincoln believed in the existence of giants, but was he right? A new study says yes; well, kind of (not the kind of giants most of us would imagine).

© Hugh Newman
A selection of newspaper clippings reporting on discoveries of giant skeletons.
Not the Kind of Giant You Might Imagine

Live Science reports that as part of a study-in-progress on mummies, scientists have been closely examining a skeleton found in 1901 in a tomb near Beit Khallaf in Egypt. Previous research estimated that the bones dated from the Third Dynasty of Egypt, about 2700 BC. The initial analysis of the skeleton indicated that it belonged to Sa-Nakht, a pharaoh during the Third Dynasty. The only two evidences about his existence are found in two seal fragments, which were excavated from Wadi Maghareh, located in the Sinai Peninsula region. Egypt Travel Experts, Ask Aladdin, reported that the skeletal remains "of a very large-sized man" believed to be Sa-Nakht, were found in mastaba tomb K2 in Beit Khallaf, a small village of Mille Egypt.

