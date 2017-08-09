The carcass of a whale has been found on the strike in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, in Charlevoix, the end of last week.These are the people who have made the discovery.The Québec Network of emergency for the marine mammals, which has been notified, should come to get rid of the carcass this week. It would be a minke whale female.According to a witness, Valérie Lajoie, the animal ran aground in the night from Saturday to Sunday.