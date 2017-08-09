"while this policy might hinder the development of group skills and mastery of the class material," those outcomes are ultimately a student's "responsibility,"

A University of Georgia professor has adopted a "stress reduction policy" that will allow students toAccording to online course syllabi for two of Dr. Richard Watson's fall business courses, he has introduced the policyAs such, if students feel "unduly stressed by a grade for any assessable material or the overall course,Similarly, when it comes to "tests and exams" for Watson's " Data Management " and " Energy Informatics " courses, all will beFinally, for in-class presentations, Watson will allowWatson, notably, does concede thatthough he promises to "provide every opportunity for [students] to gain high level mastery."Campus Reform reached out to Watson-a "Regents Professor" at the university, a title "bestowed by the Board of Regents on truly distinguished faculty"-but did not receive a response in time for publication.