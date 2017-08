In one study of over 300 autopsy reports, obese patients were 1.65 times more likely than others to have significant undiagnosed medical conditions (e.g., endocarditis, ischemic bowel disease or lung carcinoma), indicating misdiagnosis or inadequate access to health care.

A psychology professor took "fat shaming" medical doctors to task, outlining the ways they're guilty of "microaggressions" and "sizeism" toward their obese patients.Joan Chrisler, a Connecticut College psychology professor, said during a symposium titled, "Weapons of Mass Distraction - Confronting Sizeism," at the American Psychological Association's annual convention last week.She pointed to studies that show patients' psychological stress can be linked to doctors' negative interactions with them, a news release said.Chrisler said that research has shown that some doctors "repeatedly advise weight loss for fat patients while recommending CAT scans, blood work or physical therapy for other, average weight patients," which can lead them to misdiagnosing overweight patients.More from the release:Chrisler also noted that there is no research showing exactly how much weight is too much, the release said, adding that while other illness predictors - e.g., genetics, diet, stress and poverty - also play a role, obesity is often equated to poor health.McHugh said that "stigmatization of obese individuals poses serious risks to their psychological health. Research demonstrates that weight stigma leads to psychological stress, which can lead to poor physical and psychological health outcomes for obese people," the release said.