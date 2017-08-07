© The Sydney Morning Herald



Recorded temperatures at the Bureau­ of Meteorology's Thredbo Top automatic weather station have dropped below -10C in the past week, after action was taken to make the facility "fit for ­purpose".A record of the Thredbo Top station for 3am on Wednesday shows a temperature reading of -10.6C. This compares with the BoM's monthly highlights for June and July, both showing a low of -9.6C.Controversy has dogged the bureau's automatic weather station network since Goulburn man Lance Pigeon sawLater independent monitoring of the Thredbo Top station by scientist Jennifer Marohasy showed aBoM initially claimed the adjustments were part of its quality control procedures. But bureau chief executive Andrew Johnson later told Environment Minister Josh­ Frydenberg thatThe BoM has admitted that, in addition to Goulburn and Thredbo Top, stations at Tuggeranong in the ACT, Butlers Gorge and Fingal in Tasmania and Mount Baw Baw in Victoria would be replace­d.An in-house investigation that includes two independent experts has been called.The BoM declined to comment ahead of the internal review. "The findings of a review into this matter will be made available after completion," a BoM repre­sentative said. "We do not intend to publish detail prior to that."The AWS program is part of the observing systems and operations program, separate from the climate areas."On her website yesterday, Dr Marohasy said it was not the recording­ devices that were at fault.Dr Marohasy said."So that after the automatic weather stations measure the correct­ temperature, this temp­erature can be brought forward firstly into the daily weather observation sheet and subsequently into the CDO (climate data online) dataset."