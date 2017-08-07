© AFP



British extremists in Syria are being trained to carry out suicide attacks on their return to the UK, an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) fighter captured by Kurdish forces claims."It takes seven months to be trained in al-Kharsa brigade," the fighter reportedly said under interrogation."It is very hard. Every European who crosses the border to Syria, they are offered [the opportunity] to join.The fighter claimed that during his two years in IS territory, he was aware that 50 European extremists from countries like Britain, Germany, and France had returned to their home countries.Despite territorial losses for IS in Iraq, the individual claimed the brigade was active as recently as February and that cells remained intact in Europe."The attacks that happened in Paris and Brussels, the attackers were trained by them and left from Syria to Europe," he said.He also explained details of the training and deployment process."Sometimes there are foreigners who come to Syria and have training for specific missions. Then they do the attacks alone."He also said that not being able to reach IS territory does not rule out a fighter becoming a bomber."Others are sleeper cells in Europe who want to join Daesh [ISIS] here, but can't. They stay in their countries and contact [IS]. Then they talk, and when they are ready they do the bombings."The fighter seemed to have acquired some of his information from the brother of a Syrian woman he married upon arrival in IS territory. He claims the brother-in-law was a high-ranking commander.