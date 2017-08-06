© American Meteor Society (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received over 175 reports about a meteor fireball seen over southern France (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Grand Est and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté) on Friday, August 4th 2017 around 21:11 UT.

The phenomenon was visible from Bordeaux to Marseille, reports South West. On Twitter, several Internet users have expressed their awe at observing the green fireball. An accompanying boom sound was also reported by some according to the AMS.


A webcam also captured the meteor fireball over the Massif Central.


A close up image shows the fragmentation of the fireball more clearly.

