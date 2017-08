© The Drive



A US Air Force spy plane has been flying circles above Seattle for over a week. The military says it is on a routine training mission, while aviation analysts speculate it could be testing new surveillance technologies.The plain gray CN-235-300, with a call sign 'SPUD21' and serial number 96-6042, has been flying over Seattle since late July, according to FlightAware data pointed out by analysts Tyler Rogoway and Joseph Trevithick.Aside from a weekend stop in Portland, it appears to be based out of Boeing Field International (BFI). Rather than from Boeing's military ramp, however, the plane is operating out of Clay Lacy Aviation, the high-end private jet center often used by military aircraft.The US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and its subordinate Joint Task Force-North (JTF-N) both told Rogoway and Trevithick they were not tracking the aircraft or its mission. They received the same answer from the US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), while the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) forwarded yet another query on the issue back to AFSOC, they said.Rogoway and Trevithick describe the mystery spy plane as "covered in a dizzying array of blisters, protrusions, humps and bumps,"Another antenna array on the bottom of the plane suggestsOne possible candidate is the DB110 reconnaissance system, often mounted in pods on F-16 fighters in reconnaissance roles. Another possibility is the wide area aerial surveillance (WAAS) camera system, recently mounted on drones operated by a Boeing subsidiary Insitu."So if a picture is akin to a thousand words, this persistent type of wide area aerial surveillance is equivalent to an entire novel or even a series of novels," Trevithick and Rogoway wrote.The two analysts speculate that the plane is flying either missions or training exercises for the secretive Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) or a civilian agency.While the US military is prohibited from spying on Americans, the Pentagon has previously admitted to letting law enforcement and disaster response agencies use its surveillance drones. The practice was declared "fully compliant with laws, regulations and national policies for UAS support to domestic civil authorities."