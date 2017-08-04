Comment: Omeprazole and other proton pump inhibitors used to treat acid reflux were never intended to be taken over the long term. Doing so can lead to systemic damage.
Proton pumps aren't limited to the stomach; they are present in just about every cell in your body. All of your cells, with the exception of red blood cells, have mitochondria that allow your body to metabolize carbohydrates and fat to produce energy. They do this by pumping protons across the membrane to generate a source of electric potential that can be harnessed to form ATP, the body's main storage form of energy. Without an efficient proton-pumping system, the body must rely on anaerobic systems for energy production, leading to rapid fatigue.
In particular, omeprazole can hamper your body's ability to intake and absorb vitamin B12.
And vitamin B12 deficiency can have major consequences, including:
- Anemia
- Anxiety
- Damage to our central nervous system
- Depletion in our red blood cell count
- Depression
- Neurological damage leading to degenerative ailments like dementia
Additionally, calcium shortages can cause:
- Chronic fatigue
- Increased risk of respiratory issues, such as shortness of breath, wheezing, difficulty breathing, hyperventilation, and congestion
- Muscle issues
The subjects that had consumed omeprazole were at risk of having vitamin B12 deficiency by as much as 65% when it's compare to individuals that do not make use of the medication. Yikes!
