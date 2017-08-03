© Gong Bing / Global Look Press
An ambulance rushes to hospital in Kabul.
One NATO soldier was killed and five were injured, along with an interpreter, when a Taliban suicide bomber struck a patrol in Afghanistan.

The attack took place Thursday evening in Qarabagh District, Kabul province, according to the press service of Operation Resolute Support, NATO's mission in Afghanistan.

The nationality or identity of the casualties has yet to be announced.


Resolute Support is a NATO-led mission to "train, advise, and assist" Afghan government forces, who are currently fighting the resurgent Taliban almost 16 years since the US invasion to overthrow the Islamist group.

The patrol was on a "partnered mission" with Afghan forces when it was attacked by a "personnel-borne IED", meaning improvised explosive device, the NATO mission said.

All of the wounded are "listed in stable condition."

On Wednesday, two US soldiers were killed and four were wounded in a Taliban attack on a convoy in the southern Kandahar province.