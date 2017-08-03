Puppet Masters
Top ten countries in terms of natural resources - can you spot the pattern?
Craig Anthony
Investopedia
Mon, 12 Sep 2016 17:47 UTC
10: Venezuela
This South American country has an estimated $14.3 trillion worth of natural resources. The country's main resources are iron, natural gas and oil. This country ranks eighth in the world for natural gas reserves, accounting for 2.7% of the global supply, and ranks sixth in oil reserves, accounting for 7.4% of the global supply. Venezuela is about the same size as Texas.
9: Iraq
Number nine on the list is Iraq, which holds an estimated $15.9 trillion worth of natural resources. The country has 9% of the total world's oil deposits, accounting for most of its resources. Iraq is also among the top countries for reserves of phosphate rock. This country is about the same size as California.
8: Australia
Australia, with $19.9 trillion in natural resources, comes in at number eight on the list. Australia is known for its large reserves of coal, timber, copper and iron ore. But the country also is the leader for two important metals: gold and uranium. As for the precious metal gold, Australia has the world's largest supply and meets 14.3% of global demand. As for uranium, about 46% of the global supply comes from Australia. The country is about 80% the size of the United States.
7: Brazil
The seventh-ranked country in terms of total natural resources is Brazil. This country, only a little smaller than the United States, is estimated to have $21.8 trillion in commodities. Brazil has large deposits of gold and uranium and is the world's second-largest producer of iron. While the country also has sizable oil deposits, its most valuable natural resource is timber. About 12.3% of the world's timber supply comes from Brazil.
6: China
China is number six on the list. The country has an estimated $23 trillion worth of natural resources, 90% of which are coal and rare earth metals. However, timber is another major natural resource of China. The country has a land area roughly equal to the United States.
5: Iran
With $27.3 trillion in natural resources, Iran is the fifth country on the list. The country's main natural resources are oil and natural gas. Iran has about 10% of the world's oil supply and 16% of the world's natural gas supply, and is about the same size as Alaska.
4: Canada
Fourth on the list of countries with the most natural resources is Canada. Overall, the country has an estimated $33.2 trillion worth of commodities. Canada has 17.8% of the world's oil supply, which is the highest after Saudi Arabia. It also has the world's second-largest reserves of uranium and is the third-largest timber producer worldwide. It also has large reserves of natural gas and phosphate. Canada is about the same size as the United States.
3: Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has 20% of the world's oil reserves, the fifth-largest natural gas reserves and large amounts of timber. Overall, the country has about $34.4 trillion worth of natural resources. Saudi Arabia is about the size of Alaska.
2: The United States of America
With about $45 trillion in natural resources, the U.S. is number two on the list. The U.S. has over 31% of the world's coal, but also has large amounts of timber. A total of 89% of the country's natural resources are from coal and timber, but it also has sizable deposits of natural gas, oil, gold and copper.
1: Russia
Russia is number one on the list by far. Its total estimated natural resources are worth $75 trillion. The country has many different natural resources, but its main deposits include coal, oil, natural gas, gold and timber. The country also has the second-largest supply of rare earth metals in the world. Russia is about twice as large as the United States.
Comment: Let's see. We have the U.S. and its allies, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. The conquered Iraq. Brazil, recently brought more into line after the constitutional coup that saw the despised Temer assume power. And a short-list of the U.S.'s biggest enemies: Russia, Iran, China, and Venezuela. Hmmm, what a coincidence! Assimilate or be destroyed, we suppose.
Also consider that Afghanistan and North Korea are also sitting on trillions' worth of natural resources:
- Must be a coincidence: North Korea just happens to have mineral stockpiles worth trillions
- Afghanistan's mineral deposits are worth an estimated $3 trillion
