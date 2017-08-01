© Ahmad Masood / Reuters
At least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured in an explosion at a mosque in western Afghanistan, medics confirmed, as cited by AP and local media.

The Jawadia mosque, said to be the site of the blast, is in the Dehr Abad area in Herat city, the regional center of the Herat province, bordering Iran.


The mosque was attended by the members of the local Shiite minority. The incident took place on Monday night, AP reports.


A local health official, Dr. Mohammed Rafique Shehrzad, confirmed to the news agency that at least 20 people died in the explosion.


The attack was allegedly carried out by two people, Afghan Tolo News reports, citing local security officials.

One of the attackers opened fire on the worshippers gathered at the mosque, after another attacker detonated explosives in front of the facility, Tolo News said.