NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shared astounding high-definition, timelapse footage from the International Space Station (ISS) as it sailed over the US.Fischer posted the awesome footage Sunday, which was recorded as the crew soared above San Diego, California to Denver, Colorado some 250 miles (400kph) above ground at 17,500 mph."San Diego to Denver...at night...from space. It always amazes me how fast we're cruisin' around the planet, but I sure love the view!," wrote Fischer.