A bull killed itself on a wooden post after being sent into a terrified frenzy when it's horns were set on fire in front of a baying crowd.

Footage has emerged of the animal becoming confused and scared before it runs a short distance around a ring and hits its head on a wooden post in the small town of Foios in Valencia, Spain.

The animal, which died instantly, was initially tied to the post in front of the baying crowd during the "Bulls in the Street" festival - which is a scaled down version of Pamplona's famous Running of the Bulls festival.

It was then let go before it flailed around before hitting its head and slumping to the ground.

The bull had reportedly gored a man on the leg earlier that day, but it is not known whether this was the reason it was chosen to be tied to the post.

In footage, which was obtained by animal rights group Bulls Defenders United and posted on their Facebook page, the crowd's excitement appears to turn to shock as the animal hits the post, suggesting it's death was not planned.

In a comment on the video, the group said: "A bull despairs with the fire on its horns and crashes against the trunk to which it was tied.

"How many lives will still be taken in the name of traditions that are nothing but barbarity?"

Spanish towns and cities have come under intense criticism for the blood sport which sees hundreds of bulls die every year.

In 2010, the separatist region of Catalonia banned bullfighting, in a bid to differentiate itself with the rest of the country, but the law was struck down by Spain's highest court last year which ruled it encroached on the cultural heritage of its citizens.

Now the Balearic Islands, which include Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza, have voted to introduce strict laws which are expected to effectively make bullfighting unviable, including a ban on the use of horses and sharp implements the rings, a 10-minute limit on fights, and the prohibition of alcohol in stadiums.

The islands tried to make it completely illegal in 2016 but were blocked by the high court ruling.

In 2013, the national government declared the practice a "cultural asset" which allows the sport to draw national funding - a decision opposed by the majority of Spaniards according to recent polling.