Millions of Women in U.S. Have PCOS

Toxins, Genetics, Epigenetics and PCOS

Obesity, Diabetes and PCOS

The definitive cause of PCOS is unknown, but researchers have found a strong link to insulin resistance, a genetic condition often associated with diabetes, in which the muscle, fat, and liver cells do not respond properly to insulin and thus cannot easily absorb glucose (sugar) from the bloodstream. As a result, the body produces higher and higher levels of insulin to help glucose enter the cells.29

We are seeing an explosion in polycystic ovary syndrome in adolescent girls, and I think it's due to the fact that we are also seeing an explosion in obesity in adolescent girls. It's quite possible that if those girls had remained a healthy weight, that they would still carry the genes that predispose them, but they wouldn't be expressing the disorder.29

Research shows that a 5 to 7 percent reduction of body weight over a six-month period can lower insulin and androgen levels, restoring ovulation and fertility in more than 75 percent of patients.20

An Epidemic of Diseased Ovaries: Where is the Research?

References