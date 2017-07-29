© Politico
Looking to plug the leaks!
Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, and people close to him are creating a diagram of the media landscape in an effort to snuff out leakers, according to a report Thursday evening.

The Scaramucci game plan is to map out news outlets that they suspect are receiving leaks from White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, an unnamed White House official told The Washington Post. The group will then present its findings to President Trump on Friday, the report said.

The last 24 hours has been replete with Scaramucci grabbing headlines and bringing his hardline stance on stopping leakers to a boiling point. On Wednesday evening he tweeted about a "felony" leak of the financial disclosure form he filed when he joined the Export-Import Bank, referring to a report from Politico.

However, the Politico reporter who wrote the article, Lorraine Woellert, claims she obtained the public-record document by requesting it from the government.

Scaramucci then went on a vulgar rant about Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon in a New Yorker interview published Thursday. He also threatened to have Priebus fired. Scaramucci later tweeted that he would try to tamp down his colorful language, but will not give up his "passionate fight" for Trump's agenda. Scaramucci then tweeted that he "made a mistake in trusting in a reporter" and pledged not to do it again.

The New Yorker reporter he spoke to, Ryan Lizza, claims he got confirmation from Scaramucci that the interview was on the record. However, Fox News host Sean Hannity, who interviewed and reportedly dined with Scaramucci on Wednesday, says he was told that Scaramucci thought it was an off-the-record conversation.