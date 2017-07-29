Severe floods continue

Tropical depression "Sonca" has lashed Sakon Nakhon, leading to the worst floods in the northeastern province for two decades. Flooding persisted across the Northeast.Flooding persisted across the Northeast and some central provinces, with one death attributed to flooding in worst-hit Sakon Nakhon, as heavy rain continued on Saturday.In Khon Kaen, blind students were evacuated from their school where one metre of water covered the property in Muang district. However, water levels were stabilising overall.In Nakhon Ratchasima, an earth weir burst and flooded about 10,000 rai of residential and farm properties in 151 villages of Prathai district.In Kalasin,In Nakhon Phanom, tributaries of the rising Mekong River overflowed onto about 2,000 rai of farmland and riverside communities.In the Central Plains, runoff hit parts of Dan Sai district of Phetchabun. In Sukhothai, soldiers repaired punctured floodwalls and worked to alleviate flooding in Muang district.In Ayutthaya, irrigation officials increased the discharge rate from the Rama VI dam to prepare for a rapid increase in inflows from Lop Buri, Chaiyaphum and Saraburi upstream.Officials at the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat were doing the same to cope with faster inflows from upstream locations.