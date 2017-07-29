Typhoon Nesat
Typhoon Nesat is set to roll over Taiwan late 29th July, 2017, but with the low wind speed it is a rainstorm that has sucked another tropical system into its spin. This will result in a four day rain event after the storm passes, the excess moisture from an adjacent system will push rain total well above 800 mm and flood China's east coast rice fields /terraces, corn fields and buckwheat areas. The atmospheric conditions in this set of storms is unusual to say the least, the colliding tropical systems look like a phoenix pulling away from the Philippines.


