Hail at the Metropolitan Zone, Guadalajara, Mexico on 28 July 2017.
A severe storm brought torrential rain and hail to Guadalajama, Mexico yesterday causing havoc to residents local media reported. Images and videos have been shared widely on social media.



Strong winds reached up to 50 kilometers per hour and in Lopez Mateos avenue and Popocatépetl street in Ciudad del Sol water levels reached 1.5 meters in height. Firefighters rescued nine people trapped in their vehicles due to flash flooding according to reports.

People were trapped in cars during flash floods in Guadalajara, Mexico following a severe storm.