© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
US President Donald Trump (L) and US Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is the new White House chief of staff, President Donald Trump has announced via Twitter.



Trump tweeted Friday that retired Marine Corps general Kelly had "done a spectacular job at Homeland Security."

Trump also tweeted a thanks to Priebus, saying, "We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"

Rumors had circulated that Priebus would be ousted since the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci to the position of White House communications director. Scaramucci has all but accused Priebus of leaking inner-circle secrets to the press.

Priebus' departure follows the resignation of Sean Spicer, who had been White House press secretary. Both had worked closely together at the Republican National Committee before joining the Trump administration.