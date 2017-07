© Global Look Press



Some 81 percent of Germans think their country has a growing problem with political extremism, a recent survey by YouGov and Statista found. Only 12 percent of respondents said political extremism isn't much of a problem.Germany's police crime statistics report revealed in late April that at leastcases of politically or ideologically motivated crimes by foreigners were recorded in 2016 - up 66 percent compared to 2015, Focus reported The far right accounted for the biggest number of politically motivated crimes - someviolent acts out of a total of 41,549 in 2016.A series of violent riots that shook the northern port city of Hamburg during the G20 summit earlier this month provoked a wave of indignation among German politicians, who demanded a radical change of approach toward violent protests, as well as to left-wing extremism.German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Bild following three nights of violent clashes between the left-wing radicals and police.German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere compared the left-wing rioters in Hamburg to far-right extremists and even Islamists.the minister said during a press conference, adding that those who staged violent riots were