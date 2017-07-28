Anthony Scaramucci is at the center of another Trump administration controversy after appearing to blame Reince Priebus for what he thought was a leak but wasn't. Apparently he called a New Yorker reporter and poured out an expletive-laden rant ripping into Priebus and Steve Bannon.

According to Ryan Lizza, Scaramucci called him Wednesday and threatened to fire all of the White House communications staff if Lizza didn't reveal who his source was for a leak about a dinner the president attended. It didn't work.

"What I'm going to do is, I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we'll start over," Scaramucci said.

"I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can't help themselves," he continued. "You're an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I'm asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it."

"I've asked people not to leak things for a period of time and give me a honeymoon period," he added. "They won't do it."

"They'll all be fired by me," Scaramucci continued. "I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow. I'll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus - if you want to leak something - he'll be asked to resign very shortly."

"Reince is a f*cking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," he claimed, and then spoke in a mocking representation of Priebus. "'Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the f*cking thing and see if I can c**k-block these people the way I c**k-blocked Scaramucci for six months.' "

Scaramucci told Lizza that he had called the FBI to ask them to investigate Priebus for leaking his financial disclosures. It was publicized very soon after that the press obtained the disclosures from a public source, not a leaker. Scaramucci deleted the tweet appearing to blame Priebus for the fake leak.

And for good measure he went after Trump's top aide Steve Bannon as well.

"I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c**k," he said. "I'm not trying to build my own brand off the f*cking strength of the President. I'm here to serve the country."

Scaramucci addressed the obscenity-laden rant from his Twitter account after Lizza published the details, saying, "I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for [President Trump's] agenda."

"I don't see how a White House can function with this kind of a civil war," Lizza later told Wold Blitzer on CNN. "It's unlike anything I've seen."

Lizza revealed on his social media account that he had recorded the conversation.