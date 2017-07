Anthony Scaramucci is at the center of another Trump administration controversy after appearing to blame Reince Priebus for what he thought was a leak but wasn't . Apparently he called a New Yorker reporter and poured out an expletive-laden rant ripping into Priebus and Steve Bannon."What I'm going to do is, I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we'll start over," Scaramucci said."I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can't help themselves," he continued. "You're an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I'm asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it.""I've asked people not to leak things for a period of time and give me a honeymoon period," he added. "They won't do it.""They'll all be fired by me," Scaramucci continued. "I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow. I'll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus - if you want to leak something - he'll be asked to resign very shortly."Scaramucci told Lizza that he had called the FBI to ask them to investigate Priebus for leaking his financial disclosures. It was publicized very soon after that the press obtained the disclosures from a public source, not a leaker. Scaramucci deleted the tweet appearing to blame Priebus for the fake leak.Scaramucci addressed the obscenity-laden rant from his Twitter account after Lizza published the details, saying, "I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for [President Trump's] agenda."Lizza revealed on his social media account that he had recorded the conversation.