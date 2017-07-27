© Xinhua/Zhang Bowen
Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows damaged cars after a flood in Suide county of Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Six people are reported dead in a rain-triggered flood, local authorities said.
A rain-triggered flood has left six dead and three missing in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said Thursday.

More than 71,300 people have been relocated after torrential rain battered the city of Yulin from Tuesday evening, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

Water burst out of the Qingshuigou Reservoir, a water source for 45,000 residents in the county seat of Zizhou, on Wednesday, disrupting water supply, according to the headquarters.

More than 2,200 hectares of crop fields were damaged, and direct economic losses will exceed 230 million yuan (around 34 million U.S. dollars).



Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows a damaged building after a flood in Suide county of Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Six people are reported dead in a rain-triggered flood, local authorities said.
The torrential rain also disrupted power supplies, telecommunications and traffic.

The provincial weather forecast said the rain would continue until Saturday.

On Thursday, the Yellow River Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters warned the provinces of Shanxi, Shaanxi, Henan and Shandong to prepare for this year's first flood peak in the Yellow River.


Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows damaged shops after a flood in Suide county of Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows damaged cars after a flood in Suide county of Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.