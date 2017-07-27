© AP Photo/ Oded Balilty

Israeli authorities decided to remove the remaining barriers at the entrance to the Old City and the Temple Mount in the city of Jerusalem in a bid to ease Arab-Israeli tensions triggered by the recent restrictions, local media reported Thursday.During the night the workers removed the barriers, which had to lead people to the metal detectors, and dismantled metal constructions where cameras hanged before, the video aired by the Channel 2 broadcaster showed.The Temple Mount, which is the third holiest site in Islam, was equipped with metal detectors and surveillance video cameras to monitor its territory after deadly shooting at the site on July 14 left two Israeli police officers killed. The measures led to violent clashes in Jerusalem and the West Bank over the weekend and forced Palestine to suspend contacts with Israel over several Palestinian deaths.In order to put an end to this violence, Israel announced on Tuesday that it had decided to remove the metal detectors and security cameras from the Lions' Gate, the eastern entrance to the Old City and the Temple Mount. Instead,