Iran is used to living under US sanctions and will continue to develop its defense capabilities in response to the latest round of restrictions approved by Washington legislators, President Hassan Rouhani told his cabinet.the president said, as cited by Iran's Press TV."We must always strengthen our defense and will strengthen all our defensive weapons, regardless of the views of others," he said, as cited by Fars news agency.Iran and the US saw brief signs of a thaw in relations after Tehran and six leading world powers, including America, signed a deal restricting Iran's nuclear research in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions in 2015.Relations have since reverted to their usual hostility, however, and if anything have worsened under President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly accused Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement, which he branded the "worst deal ever."But this week he told the Wall Street Journal that his decision may be different the next time he is due to update legislators on the issue.The support of the legislation in Congress would be sufficient to overcome a hypothetical Trump veto.