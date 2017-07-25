Almost 900 state companies will be privatized in Ukraine before the end of 2020, including large banks, industrial plants and three film studios. Their list was promulgated by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the country.Among the largest assets to be privatized are the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine, Oschadbank, Privatbank, the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine, the company Centrenergo, the Agrarian Fund, Ukrgazbank and Turboatom.The companies of Ukraine's Medicines, Electrotyazhmash Plant, Electronmash, a number of mines and trading seaports, salt plants (State Enterprise Genichesky Solezavod and State Enterprise Artemsol) are planning to privatize over the next three years. The same goes for the National Circus of Ukraine and circuses in such areas as Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Odessa, Lviv.National film studio of feature films named after Alexander Dovzhenko, Ukrainian studio of documentary films and Ukrainian film studio of animated films are similarly looking for a buyer.The list also includes the Ukrainian state construction corporation Ukrbud, Aerosvit Airlines, and others.