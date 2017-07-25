© Rolling Stone



The recently released documentary on the WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, called "Risk," compromises the security of those who appeared in the movie, Assange's lawyer Melinda Taylor told RT.so did his mother, so did [a British journalist, legal researcher, and WikiLeaks section editor] Sarah Harrison, so did [independent American journalist and computer security researcher] Jacob Appelbaum." Taylor explained that all these people did so "because they were not given an effective opportunity to voice their concerns and in some cases to even see the film before it was shown."she said, adding that the documentary poses a risk "not just for Assange but for the WikiLeaks sources, the people, who put their lives and security on the line to do the work they do."Taylor then said that the "Risk" director, the American documentary maker Laura Poitras, director of Academy Award winning CitizenFour about US whistleblower Edward Snowden, violated her initial agreement with Assange.The agreement, under which Poitras was given "privileged access to WikiLeaks and Mr. Assange," particularly said that"It does not portray the work of WikiLeaks, it does not show the contributions they've made. There is a lot of scope for showing what WikiLeaks does that is just not there. If you want to know about WikiLeaks, go to the WikiLeaks page or to Justice For Assange. This documentary just does not show it," Taylor said.She confirmed that Assange's lawyer, who also represents some other people who appeared in the film,Earlier, the distributors of the documentary said that Assange contacted them and demanded that they "immediately cease the use and distribution of all images of the Named Participants" that appeared in the documentary and "desist from this or any other infringement of the rights" of these people.