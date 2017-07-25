Ah, click farms...

Click farms are organizations that you can pay to boost you or your product on social media.

They do their thing through the use of "bots" or semi-bots, which are automated systems to like, share, and otherwise promote something.

But hang on, is this real?

According to two US universities, it's very real...


Links:

- Video excerpt from Zerohedge.com

- Download the study quoted in the video