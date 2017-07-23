Rubblizing the Greater Middle East

Living in the Rubble, a Short History of the Twenty-First Century

What eternally puzzles me is the inability of those who run that imperial machinery to absorb what's actually happened since 9/11 and draw any reasonable conclusions from it.

A Plutocracy of the Rubble?

There's no reasonable assessment of the true nature and effects of American warfare abroad: its imprecision, its idiocy, its destructiveness.