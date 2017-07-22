is live in:
Russian MOD confirms agreement on E. Ghouta safe zone signed, borders established
Sputnik
Sat, 22 Jul 2017 18:58 UTC
The agreements, which were signed in Cairo, Egypt, define borders of the de-escalation zone and locations of control powers, according to the statement.
"These documents define the borders of the de-escalation zone, the deployment sites and powers of the de-escalation control forces, as well as the routes for delivering humanitarian aid and clear passage to the population," the ministry said.
The ministry noted that the first humanitarian convoy to the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone is expected in nearest time. It will be followed by the evacuation of wounded civilians for East Ghouta.
The documents have been signed in the development of the Astana agreements with the mediation of the Egyptian side, it added.
On July 7, Lavrov announced that experts from Russia, the United States and Jordan agreed on a memorandum on the establishment of a de-escalation zone in Syria's southwestern provinces following the first face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump. The ceasefire came into force on July 9.
Russia, Iran and Turkey are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire regime. The countries signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria, which came into force on May 6. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions.
Comment: The Syrian Army announced the ceasefire today, which took effect at noon local time. The leader of the terrorist group Jaysh al-Islam (Saudi-backed) confirmed their participation in the agreement. But the "Al-Rahman Legion" (Qatari-backed) refused to sign up.
It wasn't the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn't flat. When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.
Recent Comments
Go ahead and have a real good look at that wizbang new smartphone and tell me that they have not been doing this already with a straight face....
Such a waste of tax payer's money!
This Home Affairs idea stinks like week old dead fish. Its a pity we don't have any popularist politicians or even some with common sense.
Well not necessarily. I think they are eminently capable of being clueless retards and not checking with anyone, least of all someone who might...
Perhaps something for the EU to ponder? What's the best way to get individuals, groups and countries to leave a relationship?
